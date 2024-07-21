ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

