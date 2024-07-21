ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $134.87 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

