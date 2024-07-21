ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAL

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.