ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.