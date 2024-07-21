ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.