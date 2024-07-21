ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,891 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

