ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $586,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

