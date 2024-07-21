ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,194,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

VRNS stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.