ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

