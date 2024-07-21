ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FN opened at $236.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $266.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

