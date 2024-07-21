ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 83.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 401,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,030 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MHK opened at $129.04 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

