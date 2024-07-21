ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

