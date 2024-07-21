ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

