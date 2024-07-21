ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

