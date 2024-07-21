ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.