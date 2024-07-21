ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $106.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.55, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $107.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

