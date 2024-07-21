ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.63 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

