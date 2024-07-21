ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Tenable Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

