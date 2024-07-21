ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

