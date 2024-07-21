ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

