ProShare Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $91.84 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.