ProShare Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 512,875 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $2,438,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 253.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 117,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

