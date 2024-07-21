ProShare Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 141,046 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.