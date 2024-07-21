ProShare Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

BCO opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

