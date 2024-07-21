ProShare Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after buying an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE ORA opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

