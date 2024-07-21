ProShare Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $296.82 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

