ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

