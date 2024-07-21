ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.