ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $90,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,163,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4,093.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after buying an additional 153,904 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $421.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.16 and a 200-day moving average of $379.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

