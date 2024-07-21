ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

