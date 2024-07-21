ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $287.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.50.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 in the last 90 days. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

