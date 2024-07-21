ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,517 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 461.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Down 0.4 %

AXNX opened at $67.72 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -211.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

