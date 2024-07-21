ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.73 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,056. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.