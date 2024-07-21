ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $55,821,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMS opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.