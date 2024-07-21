ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.