ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.8% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $141.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

