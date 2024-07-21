ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

