ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

