ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 23,642 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.5 %

ZION opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

