ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $96.81.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

