Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock Position Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prudential by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Prudential by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PUK opened at $18.30 on Friday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

