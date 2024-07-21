Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pulmonx

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,324 shares of company stock worth $94,585 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Trading Down 0.6 %

Pulmonx stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.