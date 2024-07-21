Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bruker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

