QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 119,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8,977.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE W opened at $51.37 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

