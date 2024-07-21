QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 78,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

MTG stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

