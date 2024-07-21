QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Coursera by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coursera by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Coursera by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

