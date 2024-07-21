QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.76 and last traded at $188.76. Approximately 1,469,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,130,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.