Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 43,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 746,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

