Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $57.56. 815,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,177,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

