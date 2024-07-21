Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 0.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.82. 621,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,144,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at $57,386,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,063. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

